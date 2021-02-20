Border security important for friendly ties with Iran: Pakistani minister

According to an official statement on Saturday, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad visited Taftan border crossing between Iran and Pakistan in Balochistan and reviewed security measures in the area, fencing and trade activities.

He said fencing of Pakistan's border with Iran continues at fast pace and will be completed soon. He added this will not only prevent the movement of miscreants and illegal activities at the borders, but it will also ensure security of Balochistan province.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad added the government of Pakistan is determined to strengthen friendship with the Islamic Republic of Iran and enhanced security of common borders, facilitating trade and the establishment of border markets is on the agenda.

The Pakistani Interior Minister said that the government has also implemented a comprehensive plan to facilitate public travel to Iran and ensure their safety, including pilgrims on their way to the Taftan.

The Interior Minister also directed the authorities concerned to further improve facilities for the pilgrims.

Earlier Interior Minister had visited Rimdan-Gabd border gateway the second official border crossing with the Islamic Republic of Iran in Balochistan.

On the occasion he said that the border management was being modernized by ensuring internal security of the country adding that fencing of 40 percent of 928 km long border with Iran has already been completed.

Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar accompanied the minister during the visit.

The second official crossing between Iran and Pakistan was opened in December last year at Rimdan-Gabd with the presence of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Pakistan’s Minister of Defense production Zobaida Jalal and other officials.

In addition, the Pakistani government has put the development of border infrastructure on the agenda, and in the latest move, the Prime Minister of Pakistan has called for speeding up the construction of border markets with Iran and developing a comprehensive solution in this regards.

