Iranian envoy, Pakistani minister discuss maritime cooperation

During the meeting on Thursday Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini also discussed about border crossing and border markets.

They called for the development of regional and international cooperation between the two neighboring countries in the field of maritime affairs, noting the importance of strengthening border exchanges in the light of increasing crossings and establishing border markets.

A statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs said Ali Haidar Zaidi assured the ambassador that the Pakistani government is committed to cooperating with the Iranian side and facilitating the opening of border markets.

“Emphasizing the importance of the country's traditional and fraternal relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Pakistani Minister of Maritime Affairs called for the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in all dimensions and sectors,” said the statement.

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet said he had fruitful discussion with Pakistan's Minister of Maritime Affairs about border crossing and border markets.

“Improving the livelihood of the border residents of the two countries is a common goal of Iran and Pakistan,” he said.

