IAEA DG, AEOI chief meet in Tehran

This is Grossi's second visit to Iran and he is also supposed to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif later in the day.

Iran observed one-year 'Strategic Patience' after the former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and renewed sanctions on Iran in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which lifted Iran sanctions.

Iran adopted "Remedial Measures" enshrined by Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA by step-by-step reducing its commitments to the JCPOA in May 2019.

Meanwhile, Iran will declare reversal of the Remedial Measures as soon as the other parties respect their commitments to the JCPOA, President Hassan Rouhani said.

On February 17, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the government is duty-bound to implement the law approved by Majlis (Parliament) suspending the voluntary implementation of the IAEA Additional Protocol.

