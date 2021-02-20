Munich Security Conference; Iran under magnifying glass of world powers

According to the IRNA correspondent in London, US President Joe Biden who was giving a virtual space lecture at the conference said that one of the signs of the revival of the trans-Atlantic cooperation is Washington's decision to restart interactions with the G5+1 on Iran’s nuclear program, “as we intend to cooperate with the Europeans and the other sides as we progress on this path.”

These words were uttered harmonious with the US delegation to the UN, that informed the UN Security Council (UNSC) that indicated the White House has decided to eliminate the former US administration’s decision to resort to the trigger mechanism to renew the UN international sanctions against Iran.

Richard Miller, the new US envoy to the UN has in a letter to the UNSC chairman said that from Washington’s point of the view the UN sanctions, which were lifted six years ago will remain inactive.

Meanwhile, the US administration has decreased the imposed restrictions on traffic of the Iranian diplomats at the New York UN headquarters and in the city.

Ned Price, the US Secretary of State’s spokesman, too, has voiced Washington’s readiness for participation at the upcoming G5+1 upcoming meeting with Iran on JCPOA.

The combination of these moves mean that Washington is serious in its will to return to the path of rationalism, but it seems like a remote possibility that such moves will be enough to stop Iran’s remunerative moves on West’s breaching of all its JCPOA commitments.

Iran has during the past months, quite in accordance with the JCPOA articles decreased its nuclear deal commitments accordingly, including restrictions on uranium enrichment, and now intends to end its voluntary implementation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Additional Protocol in days.

These moves are made in the framework of the Iranian Parliament’s Strategic Law on Termination of Sanctions and Safeguarding Iranian Nation’s Rights.

The law was ratified on Dec 1, 2020 and Iran immediately announced that if the United States and the other JCPOA members will return to observing their nuclear deal commitments and Washington will terminate its unilateral anti-Iranian sanctions Tehran, too, will instantly return to observing all its JCPOA commitments.

Iran also emphasizes that any “practical” move on the other side will be responded by a reciprocal moved by Tehran, while “promises” will have no effect on negating Iran’s logical remunerative moves.

In related news, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in his last Wednesday remarks emphasized Iran’s definite stand on using all its legal rights which are reiterated in the JCPOA text on decreasing commitments.

Meanwhile, addressing the promise-beaker sides of the nuclear deal, the Iranian leader said, “So long you have only made unmet promises, while promises are no longer of any practical use, as Iran is today only waiting for actions, not words.”

US and EU Cooperation should be aimed at encountering Int’l challenges

The US president in his yesterday MSC lecture meanwhile referred to a combination of issues that he believes the world, and especially the West is faced with in security field.

Biden elsewhere in his lecture emphasized that in order to block the access and usage of the terrorists from the radioactive materials there is a spectrum of challenges that the US and EU need to face together, adding, “the sphere of the challenges we are faced with is both quite broad and very complicated.

German Chancellor: Chance for nuclear deal with Iran still exists

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, another speaker at the MSC in her lecture said that her country will continue efforts aimed at revival of the JCPOA, adding that the German side’s foreign minister is commissioned to pursue such efforts.

“I, too, will try to dynamize the nuclear deal negotiations with Iran as we need to make sure that no problem will occur regarding the issue of the sequence of the side that should take the first step."

Merkel’s remarks were made while her country’s foreign minister had a day earlier on Saturday opined that Iran’s remunerative moves on JCPOA are “playing with fire”, arguing that the Iranian leaders must prove their seriousness for preserving the nuclear deal.

Heiko Mass claimed that the more Tehran will increase its pressure, finding diplomatic solutions will become harder.

Earlier, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had said: Propagating that Iran’s remunerative moves are aimed at imposing pressure against the United States is absolutely wrong, as what we demand is acting in accordance with the laws, and respecting of JCPOA commitments by “all sides”.

President Rouhani noted that respecting the regulations and international commitments and acting accordingly are among the humanistic and political responsibilities of every country, reiterating, “We hope the Americans will return to observation of all their commitments, including the full observation of UNSC Resolution 2231.

British FM: New will exists for resolving Iran nuclear deal

Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister, too in his lecture, aligned with the German chancellor and the US president said that London, alongside with its European and American partners and in the framework of a transatlantic four-sided group is busy tackling major international security concerns.

He considered the existence of a new will for resolving the Iran nuclear deal issue aligned with the same concerns.

“We need to find a joint solution for resolving the Iran nuclear deal,” he said.

Four years of troubled relations with US

The rotating Head of the EU Council Charles Michel said in his lecture at the MSC that the past four years of EU-US relations were problematic and full of ups and downs, adding, “The EU has now realized that respecting the international laws and agreements is no longer an important prerequisite in international relations.”

Michel who had earlier in talks with President Rouhani voiced EU’s support for full implementation of the JCPOA, in his lecture asked for US cooperation with the EU for creating a new motive for construction of a new world.

The UN secretary general, another speaker at the virtual conference focused mainly on ways for confronting the Corona pandemic, the international environmental concerns, the US-China conflict, and the need for international cooperation aimed at turning the 21st century into ending bureaucracy’s further growth, fortifying of international multilateralism, and contributing to justice seeking globalism.

US hostage-taking aimed at gaining greater bonuses

Sum-up of past two days’ developments from the four-sided Paris conference to the UNSC in New York and the Munich conference reveal the EU-US joint efforts aimed at sending “quite a weak message” to Tehran that the JCPOA’s pulse still beats on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

They are well aware of Iran’s strong will for every side’s full pledge to their JCPOA commitments.

Proof for Iran’s own commitment to such commitments is the IAEA’s 14 reports on Iran’s full observation of its JCPOA commitments before the US unilateral exit from it.

It can therefore be logically concluded that the US hesitation in termination of its illegally imposed sanctions and return to the JCPOA is the new US hostage-taking aimed at signing a much broader agreement with Iran, inclusive of the vitally needed Iranian missiles’ issue and the regional security issues, so that Washington will be well capable of answering opponents inside America and meanwhile silencing America’s regional allies.

