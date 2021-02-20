IAEA chief arrives in Tehran

The IAEA chief was welcomed by Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi and Iran’s Representative in IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi.

This is the second visit of Grossi to Iran since taking office as IAEA chief. The visit comes amid a countdown to the deadline set by Iran slated for February 23 to end the voluntary implementation of Additional Protocol (AP).

In early September, Grossi had his first visit to Tehran at the invitation of senior Iranian officials and in line with continuing Iran's cooperation and commitments as a member of this international body.

2050

