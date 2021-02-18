Iran's remedial measures response to EU/US violaitons: Zarif

In a twitter message on Thursday, he wrote "instead of sophistry & putting onus on Iran, E3/EU must abide by own commitments & demand an end to Trump's legacy of #EconomicTerrorism against Iran."

He further said "Our remedial measures are a response to US/E3 violations. Remove the cause if you fear the effect."

The United States and the European Troika have accelerated their attempts to pave the way for returning to the Iran nuclear deal amid approaching ultimatum for lifting sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Based on Iran's Law on Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and Protect the Interests of the Iranian Nation, the European and American powers are expected to reset the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) into its correct path and abide by their promised commitments under the deal.

The European Troika consists of the European Commission (EC), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian hosted his German and British counterparts in Paris, with America's new top diplomat Antony Blinken joining via video-conference on Thursday. The three European countries, known as the E3, along with the US are signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

After two years of inability in implementing its commitments, Europe sees the victory of Joe Biden in the 2020 US presidential election as a proper opportunity to revive the JCPOA.

The upgrading of economic ties with Iran, maintaining financial channels for exchanging money, continuation oil and gas condensates exports as well as sea, air, railway and road transportations were among parts of commitments that the European Union and the US should comply with, but they did not abide by their obligations.

However, there is an ultimatum determined in the Law on Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and Protect the Interests of the Iranian Nation. One December 1, 2020, Iran's parliament, approving the law, called on President Hassan Rouhani's administration to stop cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), if the US continues sanctioning the Islamic Republic.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, expressed hope that the opportunity to continue significant cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA will be maintained through lifting anti-Iranian sanctions.

Russia and China as non-European parties of the JCPOA stressed the need for speeding up returning to the deal and the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions.

