European Council President: We fully support JCPOA

He wrote in a twitter message that "Just spoke with @HassanRouhani about recent developments.

#JCPOA remains crucial for global security.

I called #Iran not to pose irreversible acts.

#EU has its own interests and its vision & will enforce its role on an international level."

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the only way to maintain the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is to lift inhuman US sanctions.

As a document approved by the Security Council and the product of the long efforts of Iran and the six largest countries in the world, the JCPOA has a specific framework and is unchangeable, President Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

Rouhani highlighted that it is impossible to enter new topics into the JCPOA.

Criticizing Europe's performance in fulfilling its JCPOA commitments after the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the agreement, he stressed that If they really seek to maintain the JCPOA and its objectives, they must see its effectiveness in practice and within the framework of the developed structure, and Europe must prove it in practice.

Rouhani went on to say that the continuation of the JCPOA lacks legitimacy and acceptability by continuing sanctions and the parties' failure to abide by their commitments, adding that the only way to maintain the JCPOA is to lift inhuman and illegal US sanctions and then to return to the JCPOA.

Stating that the government is obliged to further reduce its obligations in exchange for non-compliance with the other party and lifting sanctions, he noted that if sanctions are lifted, Iran will completely fulfill its obligations in the form of the JCPOA.

Pointing to the importance of peace and stability in the region and the crises caused by the presence of foreigners and the spread of terrorism, Rouhani called the region's most important past, present, and future challenges as extension of terrorism, stressing that ensuring peace and security and eradicating terrorism would only be possible with the constructive cooperation of all countries.

Pointing to the deep-rooted history of Iran-Germany relations, he emphasized efforts to develop and deepen relations between the two countries, especially in the field of economy and trade.

Referring to the new international conditions and the ground for cooperation between regional countries and the world, he added that more active companies and private sectors of the two countries can lead to the development of cooperation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the need to maintain the JCPOA as an international agreement and urged resolving disagreements through dialogue and strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation of all countries to maintain security and stability in the region.

Rouhani on Tuesday, too, said that some necessary actions must be taken for the Swiss financial channel and make the joint projects that have been stopped due to the US’ policies operational.

President Hassan Rouhani held a phone talk with his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin discussing issues of mutual interest, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), bilateral ties, as well as regional security and stability.

He termed Tehran-Bern relations as deep, noting that the mutual ties need to be expanded.

Bilateral relations have been satisfactory in various political, cultural, and economic areas including transportation, health, medicine, agriculture as well as science and technology, even under the circumstances of the imposed sanctions, he pointed out.

Renegotiating the JCPOA is impossible and can be regarded as a violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, he underscored.

The President went on to say that if the sanctions are truly lifted by the US, Iran will resume the commitments that it has reduced under the deal.

He described the Hormuz Peace Endeavor aka HOPE as an initiative to help restore collective security.

Touching on the disastrous situation of the Yemeni people, Rouhani urged an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of aids, the prevention of arms transfers to some regional states, and the Yemeni-Yemeni negotiations as the final solution for restoring peace and stability to the country.

Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin, for his part, said that his country will try to transfer Iran’s assets in other states to the financial channel.

He called for returning security to Yemen and boosting regional cooperation, stating that Iran, given its effective role in the region, can help restore stability to Yemen with the help of other countries, including the European Union.

