Rouhani: JCPOA, important achievement for multilateral diplomacy

He made the remark in a phone conversation with the President of the Council of Europe Charles Michel on Thursday evening.

During the conversation, he called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) an important achievement for multilateral diplomacy and highlighted the important role of the European Union's foreign policy chief in coordinating efforts in planning future steps.

Emphasizing the need to combat terrorism and extremism as two important problems in the region and the world, Rouhani voiced Iran's readiness to work with the European Union in these two areas through regional interaction and cooperation.

Expressing concern over the resurgence of ISIS in the region after the martyrdom of the senior IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani, the President said that the presence of foreign forces in the region had increased tensions and stressed the need for security, peace and stability in the region.

Rouhani further stressed the need to develop relations with the European Union, especially in the fields of trade and economy: "Given the recent developments in the international arena and creating new conditions for the development of cooperation between countries, we must try to level relations between Iran and the EU." Return to your original position.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also referred to the problems caused by the corona epidemic for the countries of the world and expressed hope that this problem will be resolved in the near future, emphasizing: "Solving this problem requires comprehensive and global efforts and countries can share Sharing their experiences and successes in dealing with the corona virus will help solve this global problem.

Rouhani concluded by referring to the high-level talks between Iran and the European Union in various fields, including the fight against drug trafficking, the environment, health, tourism and transportation, and the continuation of purposeful talks with the European Commission. Welcomed the expansion of cooperation.

Michel stressed the need to maintain the JCPOA as an international agreement and underscored its full implementation by all parties.

He also pointed to Europe's position in support the JCPOA after the US unilateral withdrawal.

Given the new conditions created in the international arena and the change of government in the United States, Michel added, the Council of Europe must use the opportunity to maintain and fully implement the UN Security Council by all parties, and the European Union will play its role in this regard.

Referring to the problems created for Iran due to US economic sanctions, he said Iran should benefit from the economic gains of the JCPOA."

