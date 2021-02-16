Araghchi : Iran to negotiate on regional security only with regional states

Speaking in a meeting with Special Representative of the Qatari Foreign Minister for Regional Affairs Ali Bin Fahad Al-Hajri, Araghchi said that Iran and Qatar enjoy excellent relations and that regular consultations are useful to advance bilateral and regional issues.

He noted that regional security and stability will be only materialized by collective resolve of the regional states in the framework of regular consultations on regional issues without intervention of foreign countries.

Fahad Al-Hajri, for his part, pointed to common destiny of the regional countries, calling for political and economic development in the region.

Finding political solution for crises and removal of concerns by negotiations are the best shape of diplomatic relations, he added.

He stressed Qatar's determination for promoting relations with Iran in various fields.

