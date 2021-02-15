Zarif meets Qatari counterpart in Tehran

Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani had said on Wednesday that Qatar is ready to support the political and diplomatic process for Iran and the US to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in order to deescalate tension in the region.

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh referred to Qatar’s effort to revive the JCPOA, noting that Iran welcomes such assistance and that Doha is one of the regional friends of Tehran and the two nations hold negotiations on different matters.

Also, the recent remarks made by the Qatari foreign minister about the necessity of negotiations between Iran and the Persian Gulf states were token of the fact that collective resolve is required to maintain security in the Persian Gulf as the common interest of the regional states.

In a recently-held interview with the New York-based Bloomberg news network, the Qatari foreign minister repeated his remarks and hoped the negotiations will be held with Iran by the Persian Gulf states.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish