Iran FM to meet Qatari counterpart in Tehran

The talks will be held at Iranian Foreign Ministry in Tehran in the next few hours.

Recent remarks made by Qatari foreign minister about necessity of negotiations between Iran and the Persian Gulf states was token of the fact that collective resolve is required to maintain security in the Persian Gulf as common interest of the regional states

In a recently-held interview with the New York-based Bloomberg news network, Qatari foreign minister repeated his remarks and hoped the negotiations will be held with Iran by the Persian Gulf states.

