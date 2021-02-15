Rouhani: Regional states to create security, peace

Referring to the recent developments in the region and the necessity of developing joint cooperation between Tehran and Doha, Rouhani said that Iran-Qatar relations have been very good and expanding in the past years.

He added that opportunities should be used to develop and deepen relations with upcoming new international conditions.

Pointing to the warm welcome Iran's initiative for dialogue with the Persian Gulf countries has received in the region, President Rouhani commented on the bilateral and regional issues and underscored that security and peace in the region are provided with the cooperation of the countries in the region.

Pointing to the agreements reached during the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani visit to Iran last year and the agreements of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries, Rouhani stressed the need to accelerate the implementation and operationalization of the agreements.

He stated that Iran and Qatar can expand cooperation in various economic, commercial, cultural, scientific, tourism fields and that the private sectors of the two countries play a pivotal role in this regard.

Stressing the need to lift sanctions by the US and return to UN Security Council Resolution 2231, he said that whenever the US lifts illegal sanctions and returns to the law, Iran will immediately return to all its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Acknowledging Iran's cooperation during the sanctions period against the country, Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani said that Qatar is ready to support the political and diplomatic process for Iran and the US to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in order to deescalate tension in the region.

He called Iran a friend country in the region and stressed the development and deepening of bilateral relations in all areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation.

Stressing on the continuation of the Hormuz Peace Endeavor - HOPE - initiative, the two sides called for the regional conversation to resolve problems among regional countries.

Earlier today Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Monday afternoon.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh referred to Qatar's effort to revive the JCPOA, noting that Iran welcomes such assistance and that Doha is one of the regional friends of Tehran and the two nations hold negotiations on different matters.

