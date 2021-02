“Iran's active diplomacy forges ahead. Over past week, met with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Griffiths, Iraqi FM @Fuad_Hussein1, & today with Qatar FM @MBA_AlThani_,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

He added that “Iran, Turkey & Russia deputies will meet Tuesday in Sochi to advance Astana process. Our region is our priority.”

