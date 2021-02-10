Official: Iran COVID-19 death toll drops to 61

Lari said that with the 61 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 58,686.

Some 7,585 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 611 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Lari noted that 1,272,287 patients out of a total of 1,488,981 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,743 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 9,831,993 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

9417**2050

