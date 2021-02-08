COVID-19 kills 67 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 67 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 58,536.

Some 7,321 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 707 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,260,045 patients out of a total of 1,473,756 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,778 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 9,722,969 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

