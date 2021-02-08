Feb 8, 2021, 2:21 PM
COVID-19 kills 67 more people in Iran

Tehran, Jan 8, IRNA - Some 67 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 58,536, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday.

Some 7,321 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 707 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,260,045 patients out of a total of 1,473,756 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,778 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 9,722,969 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

