Some 57 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Iran

Lari said that another 57 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus during the past 24 hours in Iran.

According to her report, the number of the total death toll reached 58,469.

Elaborating on the latest situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, Lari said that 7,065 new cases infected with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 544 of whom have been hospitalized.

She added that 1,466,435 Iranians have totally been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 1,253,554 of whom have either recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Lari further underlined that 3,789 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and under treatment in intensive care units (ICUs) of the hospitals.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 106 million people across the world, from whom over 2,300,000 people have lost their lives.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish