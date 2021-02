"People should be assured that if a vaccine is imported to the country, all officials trust it," President Rouhani said at a ceremony held this morning in Tehran to begin vaccination against COVID-19 with a Russian-developed vaccine – Sputnik V.

Son of Minister of Health and Medical Education was the first Iranian to receive the vaccine.

Iran took delivery of the first batch of Russian COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik V" on February 4.

