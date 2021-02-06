President Rouhani says vaccination to start this week

President Rouhani made the announcement at the national anti-coronavirus Task Group meeting in Tehran.

The deadly virus has created critical situation worldwide, and the best way to deal with the pandemic is prevention, the president noted.

At another anti-coronavirus meeting held last week in Tehran, the president said as long as the indigenous vaccine is not available, the use of foreign one is a necessity.

Early on Thursday (February 4), spokesman for Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Mohammad-Hassan Zibakhsh said the time of arrival of first cargo of Russian COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik V in Iran will be at 15:50 hours local time.

Since its outbreak, coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,300,000 across the world.

The number of the dead in Iran has passed 58,000.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish