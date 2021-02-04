Mahan Air to deliver today first cargo of Russian vaccine to Iran

Mohammad-Hassan Zibakhsh said the time of arrival will be at 15:50 hours local time.

As Zibakhsh said, staff of Ministry of Health and Medical Education and Civil Aviation Organization will be present in the airport to take the cargo under the security measures.

Mahan Air has proper standards to carry the cargo, the official added.

Food and Drug Administration of Iran had already announced that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine provides 95 percent immunity, has few side effects and is approved by the Administration.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,200,000.

The number of the dead in Iran has passed 58,000.

