Iran to start COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday: Pres. Rouhani

Rouhani made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of nomadic and rural investment projects and national projects of the Ministry of Labor on Monday evening.

He said that vaccination begins in Iran tomorrow, February 9, 2021, adding that the plan continues rapidly according to a document approved and announced by the National Coronavirus Headquarters.

The deadly virus has created a critical situation worldwide, and the best way to deal with the pandemic is prevention, earlier the president noted.

At another anti-coronavirus meeting held last week in Tehran, the president said as long as the indigenous vaccine is not available, the use of a foreign one is a necessity.

Even if preparatory works have been made for the provision of vaccines and they are available, arrangements for injection would be difficult work, said the president adding that vaccination will take five or six months for 84 million Iranians.

The government has given high priority to the production of the vaccine, he stressed.

The president went on to say that vaccination will begin in Iran before Bahman 22- the day of victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran which falls on February 10 this year.

February 1, 1979, which fell on January 31 this year, was the first day of Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

Early on Thursday (February 4), spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Mohammad-Hassan Zibakhsh said the time of arrival of the first cargo of Russian COVID-19 vaccine "Sputnik V in Iran will be at 15:50 hours local time.

Since its outbreak, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,300,000 across the world.

The number of the dead in Iran has passed 58,500.

