Afghan artists hold exhibition in Tehran

The exhibition is being held at Imam Khomeini cultural complex in Pakdasht.

Annually, victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution is celebrated across Iran to mark the return of the late Imam Khomeini, the Founder of the Islamic Republic, to Iran from exile on February 1, and the February 11 victory.

Hamid Mohsenvand, head of Islamic culture office in Pakdasht, told IRNA on Tuesday that 21 Afghan artists with 65 works have attended the exhibition which will last for a week.

Mohsenvand noted that aim behind holding the exhibition is to introduce cultural capacities of Afghan refugees and their effective relations with Iranian artists.

Many Afghan refugees have got technical training in Iran, the training which helped them play key role in renovation and reconstruction of Afghanistan during the post-Taliban era.

Over the past 40 years, Iran has been a generous and perfect host to millions of Afghan immigrants whose role in the Afghan reconstruction has been prominent in recent two decades.

Majority of Afghan people believe that Iran has been a sincere host showing exemplary behavior towards the Afghan immigrants.

