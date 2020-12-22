Iran-Afghanistan strategic plan to balance Tehran-Kabul ties: Analyst

Mohsen Roohi Sefat made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday.

Regarding the latest development on Iran-Afghanistan strategic plan, he said that Iran-Afghanistan relations have a long history with common cultural , historical and linguistic affinities, Iran's support for the resistance and struggle of the Afghan people against occupation and the reception of millions of Afghan refugees is a strong phenomenon for the relations between the two countries.

He pointed out that adopting various fields of cooperation ensures systematic relations of Iran with Afghanistan.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi, who recently visited Kabul for top-level consultations, said the Iran-Afghanistan strategic plan will be finalized soon.

Araghchi met with many Afghan high-ranking officials, to review key issues to strengthen Kabul-Tehran ties.

Araghchi said that his visit to Kabul the long-term cooperation plan consists of five sections, four of which have already been concluded and the fifth one on security cooperation will be finalized soon.

“The comprehensive strategic document outlines the prospects of long-term relations between Afghanistan and Iran and defines its principles, and plays a major role in reinforcing these ties,” Araghchi added.

The deputy minister expressed hope that his consultations in Kabul would be the last round of negotiations on the document, as it has made good progress.

“Once finalized, the document will be signed by the presidents of the two countries,” he said, adding that it will help chart the course of Kabul-Tehran relations in the future.

