Zarif calls for regional cooperation to ensure sustainable stability

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks while speaking to reporters upon arrival in Yerevan, Armenia, as the third leg of his regional tour started from Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday.

"Armenia is Iran's old friend and neighbor," Zarif said.

About his Baku and Moscow visits, Zarif said they focused on multilateral cooperation.

Upon arrival in Moscow as his second destination on Tuesday morning, Zarif told IRNA that Tehran is seeking to form a six-party cooperation union in the West Asia region, and the main aim of "my regional tour is the formation of such a union."

In Yerevan, Zarif said he is to hold talks with Armenian president and foreign minister on both multilateral and bilateral cooperation.

After Armenia, Zarif is to travel to Georgia and Turkey.

Earlier, Zarif had said that the world situation after the exit of the former US president Donald Trump is facing a special situation.

US new President Joe Biden took office on January 20 as the 46th American President.

