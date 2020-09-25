Iran, Russia refute US attempt to restore sanctions as "unlawful"

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, accompanied by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on his visit to Moscow on Thursday, conferred with his Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and its members ' efforts to preserve the JCPOA was the main focus of this round of negotiations.

The two sides refuted the US unlawful attempt to restore sanctions that the United Nations Security Council has lifted.

the two sides also discussed bilateral ties and regional and international issues and other topics of mutual interest.

Zarif arrived in Moscow late on September 23, to discuss JCPOA and regional developments with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the US' attempt to restore United Nations Security Council's sanctions have no prospect of success.

In a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif late on Thursday, he added that the US has said that despite the resolve of the international community, it believes the UN Security Council sanctions on Iran will be reinstated at Washington's request.

He further noted that the unilateral sanctions are illegal and will tarnish the image of the United Nations.

