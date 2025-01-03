Another Palestinian journalist martyred in Israeli strike in Gaza

Omar al-Deirawi, a Palestinian journalist and photographer, was martyred in a bombing of a residential house in the village of Az-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, as reported by Palestinian media outlets on Friday.

In this attack, two other members of the al-Deirawi family also lost their lives, and several others were injured.

Earlier on Thursday, Palestinian journalist Hassan al-Qishawi was killed following an Israeli drone strike that targeted west of Gaza City.

This comes a week after one of the deadliest Israeli attacks on journalists in Gaza after a broadcast van parked close to al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp was targeted on December 26, killing five media workers.

The Zionist regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,581 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 108,438 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

On November 21 last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

