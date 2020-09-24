Zarif, Lavrov start talks in Moscow

Iranian and Russian foreign ministers are to review Iran nuclear deal known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), regional and international issues.

They are also scheduled to discuss mutual cooperation.

Earlier, Zarif said that there is close coordination between Tehran and Moscow for settlement of regional issues.

About agenda of his Moscow visit, the foreign minister said the July 2015 nuclear deal from which US withdrew unilaterally in 2018 is among important topics for discussion.

On the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian government along with China has picked the best stance at the UN Security Council over the past several months, Zarif noted.

