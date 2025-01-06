Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 6

** IRAN DAILY

-- President warns energy shortages at critical level, urges unity

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the current energy shortages have reached a critical level even as he expressed optimism about their resolution through unity.

Pezeshkian, speaking on Sunday during the 47th graduation ceremony of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (AS) University of Police Sciences, emphasized that with the cooperation and support of all sectors of the government, the issue of shortages can be resolved.

-- Qalibaf says 45 mcm of gas saved daily via presidential campaign

Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s Parliament, announced that public cooperation with President Masoud Pezeshkian’s request to lower home heating by 2 degrees Celsius has resulted in savings of 40 to 45 million cubic meters of gas per day.

Speaking at a joint meeting hosted by the Parliament’s Energy Committee on Sunday, attended by Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi and Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, Qalibaf emphasized that Iran’s energy shortages have been a recurring issue for years and recent discussions have largely echoed past conversations without significant progress.

-- Cargo handling at Iranian ports hits 175m tons

Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced that 175 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports in first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to December 22, 2024).

More than 20 million tons of oil goods and over 39 million tons of non-oil goods were unloaded at the Iranian ports between March 20 and December 22, 2024, the organization added.

-- Sobh Media Festival Calls for Entries

The third edition of the Sobh International Media Festival – Iran’s prestigious international media event – is accepting entries worldwide until February 5, 2025.

The Sobh International Media Festival was launched in 2023 by the World Service of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the state broadcaster of the Islamic Republic.

-- Iran Sets Crude Oil Prices for January 2025

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) announced on Sunday the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude oil in January 2025. Iranian Light crude oil for the Asian market will be priced at $1.35 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, which serves as the regional benchmark.

For Northwest Europe and South Africa, Iranian light crude and heavy crude will be sold respectively $2.70 and $4.50 per barrel below the global benchmark Brent in January.

-- Tehran’s Non-Oil Exports Grow 67%

An official at Tehran Governor’s Office says that non-oil products exported from Tehran province in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) registered a 67% growth.

Speaking on the sidelines of a session of Working Group of Tehran province’s non-oil exports promotion on Sunday, Coordinating Deputy of Tehran’s Governor for Economic Affairs Heshmatollah Asgari emphasized that the province’s export of non-oil commodities from March 21 to November 22, 2024 has shown a 67 percent growth.

-- China-Iran relations entering into stage of mutual political trust

China-Iran relations have been developing in a steady way in the last decades. And the year 2024 particularly saw more frequent and more profound interactions between the two, which suggests that China-Iran relations are progressing toward a new high level of mutual political trust.

China-Iran relations are strongly founded, and the three mutual’s should be particularly mentioned. The first should be mutual appreciation of the civilization of the other side. China represents civilization of East Asia while Iran represents the achievements of human civilization of West Asia. The two have been learning from each other for more than two thousand years. The shared heritage of Karez is just one example of the mutual learning of the two. And the two have been interacting with each other peacefully along the ancient Silk Road.

The second should be mutual acknowledgement of the importance of the other side as a strategic actor. China is well aware that Iran is a great regional power with diligent and intelligent people, abundant resources and geopolitical location while Iran is well aware that China is one of the leading actors situated in East Asia but with global influence. The two are interdependent partners on strategic issues.

-- TMoCA to hold Marcos Grigorian’s commemoration ceremony

The commemoration ceremony of the late Iranian Armenian artist Marcos Grigorian will be held on Tuesday at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA).

Organized on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of the renowned artist, the ceremony is held simultaneous with the exhibition “Marcos Grigorian: A Retrospective” which is underway at the TMoCA, Mehr reported.

The event will have several speakers including painter Mehdi Hosseini who was a friend of Grigorian’s, painter and art critic Hassan Mourizinejad, documentarian Hamidreza Zeinali who has made a documentary about Grigorian, director of the Marcos Grigorian Foundation, and visual artist Michel Allahverdian, and cultural counsellor at the Embassy of Ireland in Iran Hrachya Mkhitaryan.

-- Transit of goods via Iran rises 31% in 9 months on year

Transit of commodities through Iran has increased by 31 percent during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 21, 2024), the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Foroud Asgari said that 16.5 million tons of goods were transited via the country in the mentioned nine-month period.

The head of the International Affairs Center of the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development has recently announced the achievement of the record of 20 million tons of transit via Iran by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

