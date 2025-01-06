Tehran, Belgrade agree to include Iranian famous figures in Serbian student books

Tehran, IRNA—Iran’s Education Minister Alireza Kazemi and Serbia's ambassador to Iran Damir Kovacevic met in Tehran and agreed to include the names of famous Iranian figures in Serbian students' textbooks.

The two countries have a lot in common, Kazemi said in the meeting, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran has interactions with Serbia in various fields, including political, economic, cultural, and education. Serbia is considered one of the target countries in the economic field, Iran’s Education Ministry reported on Sunday.

Emphasizing that the political relations between the two countries are at a very good level, the Serbian envoy to Tehran said for his part in the meeting that Belgrade is ready to deepen the ties and that there are good opportunities for increasing economic relations with Iran.

