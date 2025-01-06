Zionist regime destroys 966 mosques in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA- The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Palestine, in a report, says the Zionist regime has completely or partially destroyed 966 mosques since it launched a genocidal war on Gaza back in 2023.

According to a report by IRNA on Monday morning citing Shahab News Agency, the ministry said the occupation forces completely destroyed about 815 mosques, partially destroyed 151 mosques in 2024.

The report also includes the destruction of 19 cemeteries and 3 churches.

The revelation comes as the Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip continue unabated for the sixteenth consecutive month despite international outcry.

The trail of death and destruction had prompted the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issued an arrest warrant for Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former War Minister, Yoav Gallant on charges of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and using hunger (starving the people of Gaza) as a weapon.

The Israeli aggression against Gaza began in October 2023. Since then, more than 45,800 Palestinians have been killed and over 109,000 others injured.

