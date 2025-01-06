Report: 111 Palestinian journalists killed by Israel in 2024

Tehran, IRNA – Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has said in a report that 111 male and female correspondents were killed by the Zionist regime last year.

The figure raises to 202 the total number of journalists killed by the Israeli regime since the start of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023, according to the report carried by Palestine’s Shehab news agency early on Monday.

The report said 145 journalists have also been arrested since the start of the conflict, with 60 of them still in custody.

The Zionist regime continues to kill Palestinians in Gaza for the 16th consecutive month while the International Criminal Court has already issued an arrest warrant for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

More than 45,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed across the Gaza Strip since the war began.

