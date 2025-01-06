‘If you want to be able to sleep at night, leave Palestine:’ Yemeni official warns Israeli settlers

Tehran, IRNA - A member of Yemen's Ansarullah Political Bureau has reiterated Yemen's support for Gaza.

Addressing Zionist settlers, Hazam al-Assad in an X message stressed that Yemen will not leave Gaza alone.

Earlier in a separate message, al-Assad had emphasized that Yemen would continue the attacks until Israeli aggression against Yemen stopped.

The Yemeni army and Ansarullah movement have launched hundreds of anti-Israel operations and imposed an embargo on Israeli or Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea and the Bal al-Mandab Strait to pressure the regime to stop its genocidal war against Palestine in Gaza.

The Yemeni army has, time and again, announced that all other ships are free to navigate through waters off Yemen except those heading for the Israeli ports in the occupied territories.

But the US, the UK, and the Zionist regime have carried out several aerial attacks on Yemen citing resolution 2722 which was approved by the UN Security Council in January 2024 and prompted criticism from several UN members since the resolution does not specify the attacks on Yemen but calls for maritime security in the Red Sea.

Despite the US-UK aggression, the Yemeni army has pledged to continue its anti-Zionist operations as long as the regime goes ahead with its genocidal campaign and blockade on Gaza.

