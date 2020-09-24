Lavrov: US' efforts to reinstate sanctions against Iran will never succeed

In a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif late on Thursday, he added that the US has said that despite the will of the international community, it believes the UN Security Council sanctions on Iran will be reinstated at Washington's request.

He further noted that the unilateral sanctions are illegal and will tarnish the image of the United Nations.

Zarif arrived in Moscow late on Wednesday to discuss JCPOA and regional developments with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

