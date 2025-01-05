Iran condemns terrorist attack on a bus in Pakistan

Tehran, IRNA - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has condemned the suicide attack on a bus carrying Pakistani army personnel in southwestern Pakistan.

Esmaeil Baghaei extended condolence on Sunday to the Pakistani nation and government over the terrorist attack that occurred in the vicinity of Turbat in the southwest of the country.

The spokesman also sympathized with the families of the victims, stressing the need for increased efforts to prevent terrorist acts and combat terrorism.

According to Pakistani news channels, a bomb exploded on the outskirts of Turbat killing several people and injuring some others. Reports indicate that some of the injured are in critical condition, and the number of fatalities may rise.

Pakistan police have identified the incident as a terrorist act, stating that four people were killed and 35 others wounded so far.

No groups have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

