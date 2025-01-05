Israeli military forces use ambulance for assassination in West Bank

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli troops, disguised as paramedics, entered a Palestinian refugee camp and opened fire on residents.

According to Fars News Agency’s Sunday report, a video recently shared on Palestinian social media shows Israeli forces entering the Balata Camp in the northern West Bank two weeks ago under the guise of paramedics in an ambulance, resulting in the martyrdom of an elderly woman and a young man.

This attack took place on Thursday, December 19, in the Balata camp, located in the east of Nablus city, resulting in the death of two Palestinians and injuries to four others.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 80-year-old Halimeh Saleh Awail died from gunshot wounds to her chest and leg, and 25-year-old Qasi Hamid Sarouji succumbed to severe head injuries.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), a 65-year-old man and two other young men were also injured by Israeli gunfire.

In this terrorist attack, the Israeli occupiers not only used the ambulance but also prevented the entry of ambulances and rescue workers to the scene after shooting at the Palestinians.

The PRCS also reported that a young man sustained a facial injury from a bullet, fired by Israeli military forces.

