Brazilian court orders probe into war crimes by Zionist officer

Tehran, IRNA - A Brazilian court has ordered an investigation into accusations of war crimes committed by an Israeli military officer who recently traveled to the South American country.

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency on Sunday, the Brazilian court ordered the probe after the Israeli officer released footage showing him detonating Palestinian homes in the Gaza Strip.

Brazil's move comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The Zionist regime’s war on Gaza has so far killed at least 45,658 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 108,583 others since it began in early October last year. Thousands more are also remain unaccounted for.

