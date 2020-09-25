Sep 25, 2020, 9:13 AM
Zarif: Presidents of Iran, Russia pursuing development of cooperation

Moscow, Sept 25, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that the Iranian and Russian presidents are seriously pursuing the implementation of agreements and the process of boosting cooperation between the two countries.

In a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, he hailed growing collaboration, saying that mutual cooperation would also improve in fighting coronavirus.

"In today's meeting, we reviewed the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transportation, visas, and the movement of students and businessmen," he said.

"During the talks with the Russian foreign minister, we discussed issues related to energy, economy, banking and holding meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic and Trade Cooperation," he said.

JCPOA was also discussed during the meeting, he said, blasting US attempts to reinstate UN sanctions against Iran.

The US suffered a defeat and Russia and China played a key role in the process, Zarif said.

Washington's attempts to restore anti-Iran sanctions drew global opposition, Zarif reiterated.

