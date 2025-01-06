Syria’s new rulers tighten security around Iran embassy: Report

Tehran, IRNA - The new rulers in Syria have reportedly enforced strict security measures to protect the Iranian embassy and its affiliated buildings in Damascus and other cities.

The new administration, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has begun implementing the security protocols around the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Baghdad al-Youm reported, citing Syrian sources.

HTS militants have cordoned off the embassy and closed its main entrances as part of these measures, in what seems to be an attempt at de-escalating tensions with Tehran, a key ally of former president Bashar al-Assad.

They are also preventing anyone from approaching the embassy or defacing it with anti-Iran graffiti.

Armed militants, led by HTS, overthrew the Assad government on December 8 following a lightning offensive that was launched in their stronghold in Syria’s northwest and reached Damascus in less than two weeks.

