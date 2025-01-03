Yemenis hold pro-Palestine rallies across Yemen

According to Almasirah, these rallies were held in more than 100 squares in provinces such as Saada, Rimeh, Ma'arib and other regions of Yemen.

Other provinces such as Taizz, Dhamar, Sa'ada, and Al Mahwit have also joined these large marches and it is expected that the number of these gatherings will reach 14 provinces of Yemen.

Meanwhile, a Yemeni military official in an interview with al-Mayadeen said that the Yemeni army is ready for "future surprises" and emphasized that support for Gaza will continue.

Yemen has many military options and the American and British enemies have not been able to decipher Yemen's technologies.

The Ansarullah movement has also declared its solidarity with Gaza by holding regular gatherings and targeting ships bound to the Zionist regime.

