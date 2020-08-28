Top Pakistani religious leader calls for stronger regional ties with Iran

Secretary General of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri leading a party delegation said this during a meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday to discuss security situation during Muharram, regional and international developments.

According to a statement released by the MWM Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri called on Pakistan to pay attention to regional developments, especially the need to expand regional ties with Iran, China, Russia and Turkey.

The two sides stressed the need for internal unity to confront the enemies and opponents of peace and reconciliation in Pakistani society, while examining developments around the region, the statement said.

The Secretary General of the MWM said: The enemies are trying to weaken the country but this challenge can be effectively overcome through national unity.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan in his views said the protection of resources of the country is top priority of his government. He appreciated the efforts of Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri and the MWM to promote national unity and stability.

Imran Khan stressed: "We welcome all initiatives and proposals from the country's political stakeholders, especially the MWM to strengthen unity and stability in Pakistan."

