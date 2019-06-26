Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century' doomed to failure: Pak speakers

They were of the view that the controversial deal is part of greater Israel conspiracy which has already reached its dead end.

They were speaking at a round-table discussion on ‘Deal of the Century’ organized by Islamabad Policy Institute (IPI), an Islamabad-based policy think tank.

Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Chainman National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on the occasion said Pakistan is standing with the oppressed people of Palestine.

He said that any decision on Palestine should be according to international law. Tiwana added that Pakistan does not want to see Jerusalem as part of the illegal state of Israel.

The lawmaker said that all political parties of Pakistan are united on the cause of Palestine. Tiwana said Palestine is not only an issue of Arab world rather it is an issue of entire Muslim Ummah.

He noted that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in his address at the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit said that Palestine dispute is the basic reason for the birth of the OIC and now we cannot turn our backs on the issue.

Tiwana said that in today's world every state gives preference to its national interest while dealing with the international issues. “We have suffered a lot because of our support to the cause of Palestine," he said.

Professor Syed Sajjad Bukhari, Executive Director IPI in his views said that Trump's so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ is doomed to fail. He added that such plan would cause more trouble for the oppressed people of Palestine.

He noted that the initiative would strengthen the illegal control of the Zionist Regime on the land of Palestinians. The scholar said that it is strange that Trump did not invite Palestinians while preparing such plan.

“The US has proved many times that it is not an honest broker,” he said.

Syed Sajjad Bukhari, added that Iran, Iraq, Turkey are against this controversial deal.

He said there should be permanent and long-lasting solution for Palestinian dispute according to the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi in a reordered message reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the Palestinian cause.

She called for a resolution of the Palestinian dispute, describing it an imperative for regional peace and stability. “Our support for the people of Palestine is unwavering,” the diplomat said.

Lodhi said that the “unending tale of pain and suffering of the Palestinian people” is the result of an illegal and oppressive occupation that has already lasted a lifetime.

She expressed hope that the new dawn of the Palestinian statehood will emerge sooner when Palestinian refugees can finally return to their homes.

The diplomat said that Pakistan rejects the US policy shift on Jerusalem and Golan heights which have eroded the principles of the UN charter.

Secretary General Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said that ‘Deal of the Century’ cannot succeed.

He said that the new century belongs to Asia and this is not acceptable to the US and Europe.

Allama Jafri added that the Zionist Regime is pursuing expansionist designs for its own survival otherwise it would cease to exist. The politician said the Zionist Regime is the mother of all problems.

Expressing his views, Allama Jafri said that the plan of ‘greater Israel’ has already failed.

MWM leader was confident that Muslims through their united efforts would make the deal of the century to fail.

He said that the US is playing dirty game against Iran, but would not be able to accomplish its evil designs against the Islamic Republic. He said Iran is the only country in the Muslim world which is giving tough resistance to the US.

The religious leader said kingdoms in the Persian Gulf region are very weak and cannot afford democratic setup in their states. He noted that nations of the entire Arab world are against the controversial deal of the century.

Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari, former minister and Secretary General (Punjab) of Pakistan Muslim League-N said that the right of the Palestinians to go back to their homelands should be honored. He said that international law has been mocked in the area.

He added that Persian Gulf countries are being pressurized by the American policy in the region. The politician said ‘Deal of the Century’ will fail. He said that all Pakistani political parties are united to support the cause of Palestine.

Former Pakistani envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency Ali Sarwar Naqvi said that Trump's proposal of ‘Deal of the Century’ has no strength in it. He said that Bahrain is hosting a conference on ‘Deal of the Century’ at a very wrong time.

He said that it is not clear whether the Zionist Prime Minister would continue or not "he is just a lame duck".

