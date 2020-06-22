Prominent Pakistani Shia scholar and religious speaker passes away

The scholar, widely respected by all school of thoughts in Pakistan had been under treatment at the intensive care unit of the hospital for the past 15 days. He left behind three sons to mourn his death.

Known for his powerful oratory, Allama Jauhari was not only a religious scholar but also a poet, historian and philosopher as well. He also authored many books.

Allama Jauhari was born in Patna, British India, on August 27, 1938. His father Maulana Muhammad Mustafa Jauhari was a prominent scholar and an Urdu poet known for his exceptional poetry, according to media reports.

Allama Jauhari studied Islamic theology in Najaf, Iraq, under Ayatollah al Uzma Sayyid Abu al-Qasim al-Khoei and late Ayatullah Sayyid Baqir Al Sadr. He was also awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan sent his message condolence to the bereaved family, paying rich tributes to the late scholar. He expressed grief over the passing of Allama Jauhari and his condolence to the family.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, the central secretary general of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWMP), said that the country had lost a great religious scholar. “His scholarly services will never be forgotten,” Jafri said in a statement, adding that late Allama Jauhari spent his entire life promoting sectarian harmony.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish