Iran envoy: UNSC to reject US demand of initiating trigger mechanism

Talking in a press briefing in New York on Friday, he stressed that just the same way that the UNSC rejected the US administration's demand to extend arms embargo against Iran, it will reject the present request as well.

He said this will turn into a catastrophe for American government.

Noting that the US has officially withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said that is why Americans now have no legal standing to trigger the snapback mechanism because it has left the nuclear deal and it is no longer recognized as the JCPOA member in international bodies.

The Iranian envoy further noted that the reasons the US puts forward is a fabricated law given the fact that they have left the JCPOA and could never make comments on the nuclear deal any more.

He further stressed that the US has resorted to lies and fabrications to mislead all United Nations (UN) member states and said like last week, this time too, the UNSC members will reject the US demand.

