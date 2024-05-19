Pres Aliyev says world witnessing Azerbaijan-Iran friendship

President Aliyev made the remark in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi at the opening ceremony on Qiz Qalasi Dam on Sunday.

During the talks, Aliyev described Baku-Tehran stance on the international and regional issues as the same.

He went on to say that the Azerbaijan-Iran relations are special.

To launch the project, great capacities have been used, President Aliyev said stressing that the Baku-Tehran interactions are at the excellent level.

In his remarks, Aliyev said this is the first time that the Azeri and Iranian presidents are holding a meeting on a border crossing and such a meeting indicates that the joint border between the two countries is border of brotherhood and friendship.

He also underlined, Aghband Bridge on the Aras River will be inaugurated later in the day.

As he said, the bridge is a part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) that will connect Azerbaijan Republic to Nakhichevan.

The INSTC is an important corridor for the region and will become the vital transportation route after being completed, he noted.

Today morning, the Iranian president attended the opening ceremony of the joint Iran-Azerbaijan Qiz Qalasi Dam on the Aras River and inspected the Khoda Afarin dam project.

Foreigners, and Azerbaijan-Iran ties

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aliyev reiterated that foreigners cannot sow discord between Azerbaijan and Iran.

The meeting between the two countries’ presidents which is the fifth one carries an important message that no one can create misunderstanding among the two neighbors, he added.

Then, he invited his Iranian counterpart to take a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the Baku conference slated for November.

Presence of foreigners in the region, not acceptable

Azerbaijan’s president also said Baku develops its ties with foreign countries within the framework of respect; meanwhile, the regional questions should be solved through countries in the region not through the presence of foreigners.

He further welcomed the Islamic Republic’s support for establishment of peace in the region, adding Baku believes that regional stability and peace would be brought only through will of the people in the region not foreigners.

