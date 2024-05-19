Qiz Qalasi Dam a block to hostile attempts against Iran-Azerbaijan ties

The dam, the third such project between the two countries, will be inaugurated by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

The construction of the Qiz Qalasi Dam began two decades ago with the aim of supplying Iran with 2 billion cubic meters of water from the Aras River per year, among other goals.

In addition to serving as an example of efforts by the Raisi administration to complete projects left by previous administrations, Qiz Qalasi Dam is also regarded as another successful example of the good neighborliness policy pursued by the Iranian president.

It was because of this policy that Iran’s ties with the Azerbaijan Republic began to improve following the ups and downs in recent years partly due to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Karabakh region.

Qiz Qalasi, the third dam jointly built by Iran and Azerbaijan after the Aras and Khoda-Afarin dams, is also seen as a great block to foreign interference influencing their ties.

The renewed friendship between Tehran and Baku also followed intensified attempts by enemies, especially the Zionist regime, to interfere in Iran-Azerbaijan relations.

