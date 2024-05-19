Pres Raisi visits Aras transit project in northwest Iran

During his trip to East Azarbaijan province on Sunday morning, President Raisi attended the opening ceremony of the joint Iran-Azerbaijan Qiz Qalasi Dam on the Aras River and inspected the Khoda Afarin dam project.

Qiz Qalasi, the third dam jointly constructed by Iran and Azerbaijan after the Aras and Khodabandeh dams, serves as a significant barrier against foreign interference that could impact their bilateral relations.

The Aras transit corridor, spanning 107 kilometers, has received an investment of over 49,000 billion rials (approximately $1.2 billion). While some road sections of the project have been completed, the railway portion is still under study.

Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian praised the Qiz Qalasi Dam, emphasizing that it symbolizes the friendship between the people of both countries.

The project aims to construct more than bridges within a predicted implementation period of 36 months.

