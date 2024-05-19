Hezbollah targets Israeli spying equipment warehouse

According to Al Mayadeen, Lebanon's Hezbollah in a statement announced that to support the steadfast Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and help their brave and noble resistance, it has targeted the Al-Raheb base of the Zionist regime with a rocket.

Al-Raheb is one of the bases where the technical systems and espionage equipment of the Israeli army are located.

Also, in a statement, Hezbollah announced that resistance fighters had targeted a Zionist military vehicle in Al-Malkiyya base with a guided missile, killing and injuring people on board.

The Zionist media also reported that the alarm sounded in the Zionist settlements of Al-Malkiyya, Yiftah, Ramot, Naftali, and Dishon near the Lebanese border, northern occupied territories.

