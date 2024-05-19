May 19, 2024, 1:56 PM
News ID: 85482227
T T
4 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Dossier

Hezbollah targets Israeli spying equipment warehouse

May 19, 2024, 1:56 PM
News ID: 85482227
Hezbollah targets Israeli spying equipment warehouse

Tehran, IRNA – Lebanon's Hezbollah, in continuation of its attacks against the Zionist regime in support of the Palestinian people and resistance in the Gaza Strip, targeted the warehouse of the regime's espionage equipment and army positions in the north of occupied Palestine and killed and injured several Zionist soldiers.

According to Al Mayadeen, Lebanon's Hezbollah in a statement announced that to support the steadfast Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip and help their brave and noble resistance, it has targeted the Al-Raheb base of the Zionist regime with a rocket.

Al-Raheb is one of the bases where the technical systems and espionage equipment of the Israeli army are located.

Also, in a statement, Hezbollah announced that resistance fighters had targeted a Zionist military vehicle in Al-Malkiyya base with a guided missile, killing and injuring people on board.

The Zionist media also reported that the alarm sounded in the Zionist settlements of Al-Malkiyya, Yiftah, Ramot, Naftali, and Dishon near the Lebanese border, northern occupied territories.

9376**9417

4 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .