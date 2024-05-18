May 18, 2024, 7:08 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85481401
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Hezbollah targets Zionist bases in northern occupied lands

May 18, 2024, 7:08 PM
News ID: 85481401
Hezbollah targets Zionist bases in northern occupied lands

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah of Lebanon has carried out separate attacks on Zionist bases and spy facilities in northern Palestinian lands occupied by the Israeli regime.

Al Mayadeen reported on Saturday that Hezbollah drones targeted a room within Ramim barracks where a number of Zionist forces were stationed.

It also announced an artillery attack against a naval base in Ras al-Naqoura and another attack which targeted Ramtha base in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

Hezbollah forces have also launched another attack against spy facilities of Al-Raheb site.

Ever since the launch of the Zionist invasion against the Gaza Strip, the Hezbollah forces began targeting Zionist bases to ease the pressure of the regime on the Gazan people.

9341**2050

2 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .