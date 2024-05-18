Hezbollah targets Zionist bases in northern occupied lands

Al Mayadeen reported on Saturday that Hezbollah drones targeted a room within Ramim barracks where a number of Zionist forces were stationed.

It also announced an artillery attack against a naval base in Ras al-Naqoura and another attack which targeted Ramtha base in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

Hezbollah forces have also launched another attack against spy facilities of Al-Raheb site.

Ever since the launch of the Zionist invasion against the Gaza Strip, the Hezbollah forces began targeting Zionist bases to ease the pressure of the regime on the Gazan people.

