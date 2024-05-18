Hezbollah drones challenging Israeli radar systems: Reports

Citing the Israeli media, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network reported on Saturday that Hezbollah has deployed drones that pose a significant challenge to the Israeli air force's reconnaissance systems.

Some of the drones in Hezbollah's possession, including the Pelican drone, are radar-evading, making them very difficult to be detected.

Since the beginning of the Israeli regime's war against Gaza in October, Hezbollah has targeted the air control unit of the Miron base and shot down surveillance balloons near the Golani junction in an attempt to immobilize the Israeli air force, reports said.

Israeli forces and Hezbollah have exchanged fire almost every day since the occupying regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza more than seven months ago.

At least twenty Israelis have been killed in Hezbollah attacks since then.

