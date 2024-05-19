Iran, Azerbaijan ties extend beyond neighborliness: Raisi

Raisi made the remarks in a ceremony to open a joint dam project on Iran’s northwestern border with Azerbaijan on Sunday.

“This heart-felt relations between the two countries and nations is unbreakable,” he said.

The Iranian president described the inauguration of Qiz Qalasi Dam as a sign of joint determination and cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan, adding that the Aras River, on which the dam has been built, has served as a platform for collaboration between the two countries over the past 50 years.

The Qiz Qalasi Dam, opened by Raisi and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev earlier on Sunday, is expected to regulate a water flow of nearly 2 billion cubic meters from Aras. The project will supply water to some 70,000 hectares of agricultural lands in its downstream in Iran.