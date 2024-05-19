Azeri minister: Qiz Qalasi Dam symbol of long-term cooperation

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi Dam on Sunday, Shahbazov said that the project shows strengthening economic and political relations between Iran and Azerbaijan, which can solve many problems and remove economic obstacles.

Qiz Qalasi Dam brings about equalizing the resources of two countries on both sides of the Aras River and is considered a transnational project for both countries, he added.

The ecological importance of the project for the people of the two countries and regions cannot be ignored either, he noted.

The construction of the Qiz Qalasi Dam began two decades ago. It helps increase the water reserve at the nearby upstream Khoda Afarin Dam by two billion cubic meters per year through channels and networks leading to plains in the Iranian provinces of East Azerbaijan and Ardebil as well as the Azerbaijan Republic.

Qiz Qalasi Dam also helps boost development in the tourism and agriculture sectors while paving the way for hydropower generation. The aim is to produce 270 GW/h of electricity per annum.

It is the third dam jointly built by Iran and Azerbaijan after the Aras and Khoda Afarin dams. The newly-inaugurated project is seen as a symbol of friendship between the two countries following the ups and downs in their ties in recent years in the wake of attempts by outside parties, especially the Zionist regime, to interfere in Tehran-Baku relations.

